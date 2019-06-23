Supervisors approve communications job by 3-2 vote

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County hasn’t had a director of communications in about seven years, but the county’s board of supervisors decided to give it another try this week.

Following a discussion that reemerged last year, supervisors on Monday voted in a 3-2 decision to resurrect the position of communications director. County employees will now be tasked with finalizing a job description for the position, identifying a reporting structure and establishing an interview or hiring protocol.

A county communications director would be required to coordinate the release of information between the county and the public, while serving as the county’s spokesperson. The director also would be required to maintain social media efforts on the county’s behalf, and advise officials on public relations issues while distributing press releases to local media.

Supervisors Gary Watson, Jean Bishop and Hildy Anguis voted in favor, and Buster Johnson and Ron Gould voted against.

According to Supervisor Gary Watson, the position would present an opportunity to publicize some of the county’s less well-known achievements.

“We’re in a unique situation,” Watson said at the meeting. “We’ve accomplished some really great things in Mohave County that a lot of people don’t get to know about or understand.”

The board’s decision will require the county’s financial department to fund such a position for the FY 2019-20 budget. Although no exact salary was stated in this week’s meeting agenda, the board last year considered combining the roles of communications director and economic development director into a single position, with a starting salary range of about $60,000. The board ultimately chose not to consolidate the two positions.

The communications director position is reflected in a preliminary budget to be considered by supervisors later this year, with more than $100,000 set aside for the position.

According to Supervisor Jean Bishop, a communications director would allow Mohave County residents to learn about county news without potential bias from county representatives, themselves.

“Mohave County does so much,” Bishop said. “Any time supervisors put anything out to the public it seems like we’re blowing our own horn … I think a public information officer would be able to focus on the information in general, and put out to the public what their county officials are doing.”

The position of communications director was left vacant in 2012 following the departure of former public information officer Darryle Purcell. A newspaper cartoonist and one-time editor of the Bullhead City-based Mohave Valley Daily News, Purcell resigned from his position following complaints that he may have used his position at the Daily News, while working as the county’s communications director, to attack local politicians that he opposed.

“In 2012, our last public information officer resigned,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius. “It was good to get information out, but there were political problems, and it was a political position back then. Now, this administration would not let this job be political.”

Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould, both of Lake Havasu City, voted against the new position.

“I think it’s a waste of money,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of needs that we have – we need new sheriff’s staff, a new clerk of the court … (a communications director) is a total waste of money.”

Gould agreed that the new position would be an unnecessary financial burden for the county.

“Economies tend to run in 10-year cycles,” Gould said. “We just came out of one of the worst recessions since the Great Depression about 10 years ago. We’ve done without a public information officer for a long time … if we continue spending, we’ll only get to play ‘hatchet-man’ when the economy tanks once again. I’ve been there before, and it’s not fun.”

Following the board’s split decision, county staff are expected to determine a final job description and hiring process for the position, which will be brought before the board of supervisors at a future meeting.