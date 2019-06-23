Thank You | City for road repairs
Although many of us complain about all the road construction and repairs that have been taking place recently, I would like to thank the City of Kingman for their work on Andy Devine Avenue.
For years the bump at the intersection of Harrison Street and Andy Devine (at the fire station) has rattled my brain and jarred me from my seat in every vehicle I’ve driven or been a passenger in.
It is now smooth sailing across the turn. I love it.
Thank you to the administration for approving the repairs and the workers who fixed it.
A VAST IMPROVEMENT!
