Thank You | Dr. Khan and AIMS

Barbra McMillan - Laughlin, Nevada resident
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 7:28 p.m.

I just had a once in a lifetime surgery experience with a surgeon by the name of Dr. A. Khan at the A.I.M.S Surgery Center in Kingman.

I ended up there to have a double hernia surgery by Dr. Khan as the general surgeon at Valley View Hospital in Bullhead City would not perform hernia surgery on me. He told me to my face that I was too fat.

He is the only general surgeon Valley View has at this time, so I called Dr. Khan’s office in Kingman, as I had worked with him many years ago at Kingman Regional Medical Center as a medical transcriptionist, and I knew him to be a first-class surgeon.

I did not even think about going to Western Arizona Regional Medical because I had had an exceptionally bad surgical experience there due to negligence on the part of the anesthesiologist at that hospital. Therefore, I went to see Dr. Khan.

They treated me like family, which is the first time I have ever experienced such at any hospital at any time. Dr. Khan’s surgery center is top of the line in every way. The staff treated me like a queen.

Dr. Khan treated me with love and caring and so did his staff. I cannot say enough about this group of professional people. Loving kindness resonated in this surgery center and it felt very homey to me, and I thank all of them for this kind of care.

I recommend the AIMS Clinic and the AIMS Surgery Center to anyone and everyone. On a scale of 1 to 10, I give them a 15.

