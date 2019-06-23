Thank You | Home Depot
Jim Brunni - House Committee President VFW Post 11014 Meadview
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 7:27 p.m.
The members of VFW Post 11014 in Meadview would like to extend our sincere thanks to the store manager of Home Depot in Kingman for the gracious discount on materials to upgrade our post kitchen.
