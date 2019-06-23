‘Toy Story 4’ is good, but doesn’t match the previous three

Picking up from the end of "Toy Story 3,” Sheriff Woody is desperate to maintain his philosophy that a toy's duty is to their kid.

Weeks before she starts kindergarten, his new kid, Bonnie, stops playing with him. When she gathers her most important toys for a family road trip, the toys are exposed to the cold and merciless predicament of discarded toys.

Fans of the franchise may be stumped about this revival after an emotional supposed-end to the franchise with “3.” The voice talent is stupendous, the plot follows the trademark conventions of the franchise and the stakes are critical. Yet, the film misses the mark in bringing a new generation of kids to the 25-year old franchise with no recognizable toys from their childhood and the main cast is reduced to supporting roles.

Woody

Ev'r the do-gooder evangelist for a toy's loyalty to their kid and living by the mantra "leave no toy behind,” Woody finds himself in the closet after Bonnie replaces him with Jessie as sheriff. Comedy legends Carol Burnett, Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner and Betty White voice some of Bonnie's dusty, discarded toddler toys to let Woody know that he's due for retirement. At the end of the film, Woody makes a decision that will either topple fans' beliefs in all things "Toy Story" or lead to a revitalized curiosity about future installments.

Forky

Desperate to maintain his usefulness, Woody sneaks off to kindergarten orientation with Bonnie and becomes the mentor to her newest toy, Forky, a spork with eyes, clay mouth, pipe cleaner arms and popsicle feet. Created from trash, Forky is determined to return to any and all trash bins to fulfill his destiny. Woody throws Forky into an existential crisis by repeatedly thwarting his trash can leaps in order to convince him that he's actually a toy and has a duty to Bonnie's happiness.

Bo Peep The most thrilling character of the film, Bo is back after a 20-year absence! After seven years of living kid-free on the streets, she is part of an underground of "lost" toys. Sporting tape as bands that keep her ceramic arms attached, she is living a Mad Max/Thunderdome life by riding around in a radio-controlled truck disguised as a skunk. She totes living a kid-free life as an amazing alternative to being relegated to a kid's room.

Buzz

Buzz gets one shining moment but spends most of the film curious about the "inner voice" of conscience that Woody says plagues his decision-making. As both toys have voice boxes, Buzz pushes his various voice buttons during decision-demanding moments and believes the answers he receives are coded instructions. While it is psychologically weighty and brings to question how we choose certain actions, it may fall flat for viewers … because it wasn't funny.

Gabby Gabby

Horror fans will brace for a 1960s Chatty Cathy doll to morph into Annabelle, Bride of Chucky or Talking Tina when Woody stumbles into an antique shop. Catered to by a minion of scary, jangly-legged ventriloquist puppets, Gabby is in search of a voice box so she can be the perfect doll to a little girl she's been stalking. Woody mentors her, as well, so horror fans will be disappointed with her bloodless and sweet outcome that is voiced creepily by Christina Hendricks.

Ducky & Bunny

Voiced by Key & Peele, this duo has some funny moments but are underwhelming as carnival toys who want to be homed and cuddled by a kid.

Duke Caboom

Voiced by Keanu Reeves, Duke is a spoof on an Evel Knievel doll. This toy couldn't live up to the claims in the commercial so his kid threw him away. Now living in the antique shop underground, he's paralyzed with fear when it comes to motorcycle jumps. Duke has some funny moments and Keanu pokes fun at his movie characters with some of the lines.

Jessie, Hamm, Rex, The Potatoes, and Slinky Dog

The toys who made you fall in love with the franchise are jumbled together as a collective of uneventful sidekicks whose primary objective is to stall Bonnie's parents while Woody leads rescue missions. They appear in meaningless spurts.

Many fans are of the opinion that this film didn't need to be made. Fans know that their emotions are being toyed with as they must endure another tragic – or confusing – ending to the franchise that feels rushed and disingenuous. None of the new characters seem lovable or endearing. As a standalone film, it's a good movie but it does not match the tone or ingenuity of the previous films; it's very adult and lacks the "childhood wonder brought to life" that revved imaginations in the previous films.

Toy Story Purists: 3 out of 5 Potato Heads

Animated Film Buffs: 5 out of 5 Army Men

Young Audiences: 4 out of 5 Monkeys in a Barrel