EZ Recycling bins are being relocated to Public Works
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is now in the process of relocating the EZ Recycling Drop containers to its Public Works facility at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.
The new drop-off hours for recyclables start July 1 and are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.
“The city sanitation department was increasingly losing money due to people throwing unacceptable items into the green bins,” the City wrote as the reason for the change in a press release. “Public works members will now be on-hand to help people drop off the correct items for recycling.”
The recyclable market itself has taken a hit, too, as Sanitation Superintendent Ed Tapia explained China no longer accepts much of the material it had in the past. That, along with the contamination noted above, has resulted in the change.
“If you have a bale of cardboard and let’s just say you had a pizza box full of grease, that right there contaminates the whole bale,” Tapia explained, noting Kingman also has trouble with Styrofoam and plastic bags.
The City believes the relocation will allow staff to educate the recycling public on acceptable items and recycling practices.
“As the customer pulls in, we’ll have operators to assist them and can educate them on what we do and don’t collect,” Tapia said. “That way the next time they come in they’ll know that they’re bringing the right commodities. Overall, we believe it’s going to be a cost-savings effort. With a cleaner product we should be able to get a better price.”
According to a City press release, acceptable items include glass bottles, plastics one and two only, paper and newspapers (but no magazines or junk mail), cardboard, and steel, aluminum and tin cans.
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Obituary
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- City shifts annexation focus to I-11 interchanges
- Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
- Don’t ban uranium mining near Grand Canyon, says Mohave County Board of Supervisors
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Gallery
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
26
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*