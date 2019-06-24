OFFERS
Mon, June 24
EZ Recycling bins are being relocated to Public Works

New drop-off hours for recyclables begin July 1, with items to be taken to the Public Works facility at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is now in the process of relocating the EZ Recycling Drop containers to its Public Works facility at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The new drop-off hours for recyclables start July 1 and are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

“The city sanitation department was increasingly losing money due to people throwing unacceptable items into the green bins,” the City wrote as the reason for the change in a press release. “Public works members will now be on-hand to help people drop off the correct items for recycling.”

The recyclable market itself has taken a hit, too, as Sanitation Superintendent Ed Tapia explained China no longer accepts much of the material it had in the past. That, along with the contamination noted above, has resulted in the change.

“If you have a bale of cardboard and let’s just say you had a pizza box full of grease, that right there contaminates the whole bale,” Tapia explained, noting Kingman also has trouble with Styrofoam and plastic bags.

The City believes the relocation will allow staff to educate the recycling public on acceptable items and recycling practices.

“As the customer pulls in, we’ll have operators to assist them and can educate them on what we do and don’t collect,” Tapia said. “That way the next time they come in they’ll know that they’re bringing the right commodities. Overall, we believe it’s going to be a cost-savings effort. With a cleaner product we should be able to get a better price.”

According to a City press release, acceptable items include glass bottles, plastics one and two only, paper and newspapers (but no magazines or junk mail), cardboard, and steel, aluminum and tin cans.

