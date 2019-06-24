Horoscopes | June 25, 2019

Birthdays: Busy Philipps, 40; Linda Cardellini, 44; Ricky Gervais, 58; Carly Simon, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Give information a chance to sink in before you take action. Spend more time on personal improvement, not trying to change others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put everything in its place, abide by the rules and enjoy the ride. Fortitude, courage and common sense will help you reach your destination.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Joint ventures will need to be monitored if you want to avoid taking on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Don’t sulk on the sidelines; address concerns openly before it’s too late.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus on what’s meaningful, and disregard trivial matters that will distract you from getting things done. Progress counts, and senseless arguments don’t.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mingle, show interest, listen and learn. The information you pick up will help you know who you can trust. Safety is the result of taking care of matters personally.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The time spent doing for others will give insight into lucrative possibilities. You can have fun without being excessive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keeping whatever you face in perspective will help you understand what’s important to you may not be to someone else. Balance and freedom will be required.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Participation, discussions and looking at all your options will bring about positive change. Your propensity to learn and engage in something unusual will encourage you to improve your current lifestyle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional stress will multiply if you try to buy love, cheer yourself up with unnecessary purchases or aren’t honest about the way you feel. It’s best to be open; find out where you stand, and make positive adjustments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let an emotional incident wear you down or set you back. Change begins within, so don’t wait for someone else to make an adjustment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what makes you feel comfortable. It’s up to you to initiate change and to direct your energy into something that can bring you satisfaction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Expand your interests, and develop your talents. Refuse to let anyone stand between you and the success you are trying so hard to achieve.