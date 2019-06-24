OFFERS
Kingman Police detain elk, release it to AZGFD

The elk on the left was seen June 1 in the downtown area (Photo by Lauren Van Schijndel/Daily Miner), and the elk on the right was removed to an undisclosed area after being a traffic hazard in the area of Airfield Avenue and Harrison Street on Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Photo courtesy of AZGFD)

The elk on the left was seen June 1 in the downtown area (Photo by Lauren Van Schijndel/Daily Miner), and the elk on the right was removed to an undisclosed area after being a traffic hazard in the area of Airfield Avenue and Harrison Street on Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Photo courtesy of AZGFD)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 1:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police officials say a jaywalking elk was detained and turned over to Arizona Game and Fish Department, which released the animal at an undisclosed location.

It was about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 when KPD began receiving reports that an elk was walking in the roadway in the area of Airfield Avenue and Harrison Street.

Officers directed the cow elk north on Harrison to the Mohave County Fairgrounds where they kept her contained.

AZGFD responded later in the day, sedated, captured and took the animal to be released.

This is at least the second elk in as many weeks to grace the streets of Kingman.

An elk was spotted at Metcalfe Park and Lee Williams High School on June 1 as well.

Photographic evidence appears to show these are not the same elk.

