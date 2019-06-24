Lake Havasu swimmer dies after being struck by boat propeller
A man from Mesa has died after he was hit by a boat propeller while swimming in Lake Havasu. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ismael Aguilar Ortiz, 26, was enjoying a day on the lake Sunday with four passengers.
Just before 1 p.m., he jumped into the water to cool off. The boat Ortiz had been driving began to drift away because of high winds and waves. Ortiz began to struggle in the water, so one of the boat passengers placed the boat into reverse to get closer to him. It was still in reverse when the woman left the helm and attempted to assist Ortiz out of the water. He was struck by the boat's moving propeller, and died from his injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Sheriff's officials say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident, but the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call 760-326-9200.
