Letter | Can we handle the recycling issue by ourselves?

With the reduction of recycling drop sites in Kingman and recycling slowly going by the wayside in general, (see Daily Miner Editorial on June 19), what happens?

Do we see more dumping in the desert, a substantial increase at our landfill, as it is very possible people will not make the trip across town to the recycle drop-off.

We have a major problem with plastic bottles and plastic bags. Talking with our local food stores and getting an estimate from them, just in water bottles alone they sell 35,800 cases. At 24 bottles to the case average, it totals to 859,200 bottles of water per month in Kingman. This is water only. Put in soda, soft drinks and all the other liquids, and we are in the millions per month.

Then also consider the mini-marts and their sales. Consider the multiple problem we also have with plastic bags (one bright spot is Kroger is eliminating all plastic bags by 2025).

We have the capability of reducing all this by using our own water filtration at home. Many of these systems are not overly expensive and readily available.

We have the same option to reduce plastic bags by using re-usable cloth bags for groceries. Reality says something has to be done. Do we need laws or are we capable to do it on our own?