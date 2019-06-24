OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 24
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Local Democrats trying to make inroads in ‘Red’ county
In times when Arizona has become a battle state, Mohave Democrats are getting ready to make some phone calls

Mohave County Democratic Central Committee 2nd Vice Chair J’aime Morgaine discussing the 2020 Democratic action plan. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Mohave County Democratic Central Committee 2nd Vice Chair J’aime Morgaine discussing the 2020 Democratic action plan. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – While Republicans are the more visible party in Kingman, local Democrats claim things are changing. The local leadership is trying to find ways to foster progressive reforms in Mohave County.

“We are going through a transition,” said Mohave County Democratic Central Committee 2nd Vice Chair J’aime Morgaine, who was in charge of the recent MCDCC meeting on June 19. It is she and Mary McCord Robinson, the interim chair, who are working to take the local party in a new direction and create a “progressive revolution in Mohave County.” Those changes were the reason why the previous chair, Kelly Lindsey, resigned.

Both Morgaine and McCord Robison ran for state Legislature seats last year, and now would like to use that experience to build a powerful party infrastructure on the county level, professionalizing and activating precinct committeemen in all 21 precincts.

“Our big plan is to make 100% contact and reach out to all registered Democrats,” Morgaine said. “To energize them, verify their voter information and show the new movement in our party.”

The Democratic Party still has trouble filling local PC slots, looking for volunteers who would reflect the community’s diversity. People here are still reluctant to come out as Democrats and discuss issues they care about – racism, implicit bias, and “dark money” in politics.

“They fear repercussions,” Morgaine said. “But people are stepping up and starting to identify themselves as Democrats. There’s much more of a presence and much more civic engagement. More people are interested in local politics and keeping the authorities accountable.”

Mohave County is dominated by Republicans, which is reflected in the city and county politics and policies. Democrats are here, but they don’t vote. That is why MCDCC wants to convince U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to stop focusing on “The Great State of Maricopa” and come to rural Arizona to activate them.

Morgaine leads a Kingman chapter of Indivisibles, a grassroots movement to elect progressive leaders, which will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St.

MCDCC will also participate in American Association of People Disabilities’ bipartisan National Disability Registration Voter Week (July 15-19). The plan is to go over to a local VA facility and help vets with the registration process.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Former state legislative candidates take on Democratic Party leadership roles
Democrats making noise with candidates who speak to the issues
State Democratic chair to attend Mohave County’s open house
Move On ‘Potluck in the 'Pais’ a successful community cookout
American Civil Liberties Union backs J’aime Morgaine in lawsuit against Rep. Paul Gosar

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News