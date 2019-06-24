Local Democrats trying to make inroads in ‘Red’ county

KINGMAN – While Republicans are the more visible party in Kingman, local Democrats claim things are changing. The local leadership is trying to find ways to foster progressive reforms in Mohave County.

“We are going through a transition,” said Mohave County Democratic Central Committee 2nd Vice Chair J’aime Morgaine, who was in charge of the recent MCDCC meeting on June 19. It is she and Mary McCord Robinson, the interim chair, who are working to take the local party in a new direction and create a “progressive revolution in Mohave County.” Those changes were the reason why the previous chair, Kelly Lindsey, resigned.

Both Morgaine and McCord Robison ran for state Legislature seats last year, and now would like to use that experience to build a powerful party infrastructure on the county level, professionalizing and activating precinct committeemen in all 21 precincts.

“Our big plan is to make 100% contact and reach out to all registered Democrats,” Morgaine said. “To energize them, verify their voter information and show the new movement in our party.”

The Democratic Party still has trouble filling local PC slots, looking for volunteers who would reflect the community’s diversity. People here are still reluctant to come out as Democrats and discuss issues they care about – racism, implicit bias, and “dark money” in politics.

“They fear repercussions,” Morgaine said. “But people are stepping up and starting to identify themselves as Democrats. There’s much more of a presence and much more civic engagement. More people are interested in local politics and keeping the authorities accountable.”



Mohave County is dominated by Republicans, which is reflected in the city and county politics and policies. Democrats are here, but they don’t vote. That is why MCDCC wants to convince U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to stop focusing on “The Great State of Maricopa” and come to rural Arizona to activate them.

Morgaine leads a Kingman chapter of Indivisibles, a grassroots movement to elect progressive leaders, which will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St.

MCDCC will also participate in American Association of People Disabilities’ bipartisan National Disability Registration Voter Week (July 15-19). The plan is to go over to a local VA facility and help vets with the registration process.