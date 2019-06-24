OFFERS
Mon, June 24
Mohave County attorneys win big at Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council awards

Mohave County Deputy Attorney Bob Moon, Juvenile Prosecutor Deborah Herbert and Deputy Attorney Jaimye Ashley all brought home awards from the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council annual awards. (Photo courtesy Mohave County Attorney’s Office)

Originally Published: June 24, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Attorney’s Office is now home to three statewide winners from the recent Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council annual awards.

Attorneys Bob Moon, Jaimye Ashley and Deborah Herbert all came away with awards. Moon received the Lifetime Achievement award, Ashley the Prosecutor Rising Star award and Herbert the Juvenile Prosecutor of the Year award.

The three attorneys were nominated by Chief Deputy Prosecutor James Schoppmann, who wrote of Moon, a deputy county attorney, that he “reflects the best human qualities at all times” and spends a lot of time answering questions and mentoring young prosecutors.

Along with 20 felony jury trials in the last decade, Moon had numerous trials as a judge while sitting on the bench for 15 years. Schoppmann writes that Moon has, for close to 40 years, carried one of the “heaviest and most complex felony criminal case loads in the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.” All in all, “Bob Moon has devoted his life to the pursuit of justice …”

“His stoic meekness, intelligence and professionalism are known throughout all of Mohave County. Not only does Bob mentor young prosecutors while he juggles serious homicide and other felony cases, he has completed 20 felony jury trials since his return from the bench,” Schoppmann writes. “Outside of work, Bob is the ideal prosecutor in that he is actively involved in worthy civil, educational and youth activities that reflect the quality of person and prosecutor he truly is.”

Schoppmann wrote of Ashley, also a deputy county attorney, in her nominating petition that she has completed eight felony jury trials with “great success” and that the last year has seen her tackle special actions and appeals for cases she believed deserved a “better ruling.” Constantly seeking new information while offering support and direction, Schoppmann wrote that Ashley “is the Rising Star Prosecutor of the Year.”

“Jaimye Ashley is the Rising Star Prosecutor of the Year. She is an absolute wrecking ball for justice and is only in the beginning stage of what is going to be a great career as a prosecutor,” he wrote. “She is the prosecutor who at all times remembers why we all do what we do and values it. She doggedly refuses to back down when she knows that the truth and law are on her side.”

Herbert is a juvenile prosecutor for the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. Schoppmann writes that Herbert has carried the workload of at least two juvenile prosecutors for several years. Dedicated to the goals of the juvenile court system, Herbert has been described as “tough but fair, willing to consider mitigation or alternatives, and one who handles her cases with respect and professionalism.”

“In the past this work was done by two to three total juvenile prosecutors, but only Deborah remains to handle approximately 600 juvenile cases per year,” Schoppmann wrote. “Deborah transitioned from the chief civil deputy to a juvenile prosecutor some years ago and found her passion in working with the children in the juvenile system of Mohave County with a goal of justice, victim’s rights and juvenile rehabilitation.”

Information provided by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office

