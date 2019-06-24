Obituary | W. T. Jones, M.D.

W. T. Jones, M.D.

June 22, 1922 – June 22, 2019

Dr. W. T. Jones, a retired pediatrician, passed away peacefully at home June 22, 2019, at the age of 97, with his wife and daughter at his bedside.

He had served proudly and honorably in the Pacific Theater of World War II, after which he obtained his M.D. degree. He and his loving wife, Elvira, a retired R.N., moved from California to spend their retired years in Kingman, Arizona.

W.T. will be remembered as an accomplished, compassionate, intelligent, and dignified man who had a rich sense of humor.

He is survived by Elvira, his devoted wife of 50 years, daughter; Laura, son; Erik, granddaughter; Kiresha, cousin; Maudie Artis, and family of Dallas, Texas. He was preceded in death by their daughter; Claudia, who died at the age of 16.

Plans for W.T.’s cremation have been made through Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. June 26 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86409. A celebration of life luncheon will immediately follow the service at Golden Corral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in W.T’s name to Shriners Hospital for Children.