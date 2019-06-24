OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 24
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Party with the stars at Lake Mead

(Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA)

(Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Star parties with rangers are one of many free events the Lake Mead Recreation Area has to offer this summer. While hikes under the stars require shoes and stamina, this 8:30-10 p.m. event on Saturday, June 29 will take place indoors. The star party will be hosted at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, located at 10 Lakeshore Road, Boulder City.

Ranger Thomas Valencia will give a program on the stories of the stars. At 9 p.m., rangers will lead telescope viewing of Saturn, Jupiter and other deep space objects.

“There will be several telescopes available for star gazing,” said Lauren MacLeod, education technician at Lake Mead. “There will be different constellations we will be talking about. The moon will be still news, and both Saturn and Jupiter will likely be visible”.

Take advantage of this free class on local astronomy and review the Lake Mead calendar for July. For more information and to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.

Lake Mead Visitor Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Visitor falls, dies after climbing over rail at Grand Canyon, rangers urge safety
Elderly woman loses $2K in Smith’s parking lot
Body recovered from apparent drowning at Lake Mohave
Third annual International Day of Peace in planning stages
Clean City to address curbside recycling

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News