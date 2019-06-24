Party with the stars at Lake Mead
KINGMAN – Star parties with rangers are one of many free events the Lake Mead Recreation Area has to offer this summer. While hikes under the stars require shoes and stamina, this 8:30-10 p.m. event on Saturday, June 29 will take place indoors. The star party will be hosted at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, located at 10 Lakeshore Road, Boulder City.
Ranger Thomas Valencia will give a program on the stories of the stars. At 9 p.m., rangers will lead telescope viewing of Saturn, Jupiter and other deep space objects.
“There will be several telescopes available for star gazing,” said Lauren MacLeod, education technician at Lake Mead. “There will be different constellations we will be talking about. The moon will be still news, and both Saturn and Jupiter will likely be visible”.
Take advantage of this free class on local astronomy and review the Lake Mead calendar for July. For more information and to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.
