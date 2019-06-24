State school board decides to leave sex ed as is

PHOENIX – Facing a barrage of parental criticism, the state Board of Education decided Monday to leave the rules on sex education the way they are now.

The decision Monday is most immediately a defeat for Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, and allies on the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network which sought to remove verbiage that now bans the teaching of “abnormal, deviate or unusual sexual acts and practices.” Instead, they sought to spell out that sex education instruction must be “medically and scientifically accurate” and that courses provide “medically accurate instruction” on methods to prevent the transmission of disease.

That provoked a firestorm of protest, with more than four dozen foes showing up to tell the board to back off.

But their objections didn’t end there.

They said if the state is going to tinker with the rules, then their own suggestions also should be heard. And they had a series of proposals, ranging from requiring that abstinence be the only acceptable form of sex education to an outright prohibition on mentioning masturbation, oral or anal sex.

In the end, board members decided to heed the admonition of Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, who told them that any be changes in what can and cannot be taught should come from the Legislature. Allen also made it clear that she wants more restrictions rather than fewer.

She vowed to propose a law that absolutely forbids sex education of any type before the fifth grade. By contrast, existing law allows – but does not require – schools to provide instruction on AIDS and HIV from kindergarten through Grade 12.

And Allen, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, made it clear she’s not particularly pleased with what is being taught at all grade levels.

“Schools should never be in competition with what parents are trying to teach at home and how they are directing their children,” she said. Allen also took a broader swipe at public education, saying it is moving away from instruction and instead to “social engineering” of children.

Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, registered her own specific objections to the proposal.

“Who decides what’s medically accurate?” she asked the board.

Several of the parents took swipes at state schools chief Kathy Hoffman for even putting the issue on the agenda.

“You’re injecting your political beliefs,” said Scott Weinberg, who has two children in the Kyrene Elementary School District.

“I understand that you won that election,” he said. “But that doesn’t give you the right to change the curriculum for all of our children.”