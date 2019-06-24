OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 24
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Where’s the nicest the place in Arizona? Kingman, of course

Mayor Jen Miles presents “Santa” James Zyla with a Key to the City and Kingman’s first Unity Award. (Daily Miner file photo)

Mayor Jen Miles presents “Santa” James Zyla with a Key to the City and Kingman’s first Unity Award. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 24, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has been through a lot in the last year, both good and bad, but it’s the way in which it has promoted the former and overcome the latter that has helped land it as a finalist for Reader’s Digest’s Nicest Places in America 2019.

What’s more is that Kingman was already declared the winner of the Nicest Place in Arizona. Now, it moves on to the next stage of the competition, the Nicest Places in America 2019.

“Santa” James Zyla, community-minded, a gifted musician and much more, was given a Key to the City and Kingman's first Unity Award in April. Zyla has become Kingman’s “adopted grandfather,” according to Chief Bob DeVries of the Kingman Police Department.

“When residents discovered his thoughtful nature and musical gifts, they teamed up to make sure he has a place to stay, gigs to play, and a helping hand when he needs it,” reads Kingman’s submission at https://www.rd.com. “In return he shares hugs, songs, and his one-of-a-kind free spirit.”

And while it’s always fun to talk about the good happening in a city, it’s also important to note the bad and the way a municipality overcomes the negative. For Kingman, that means addressing Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who is America?” that portrayed Kingman in a less than flattering light, to say the least. In the show, a crowd of “Kingmanites” became heated at the proposition of a new mosque in town.

“Kingman residents decried the intolerance – the city has had a mosque for 30 years, along with a well-established immigrant population – and locals stepped up their efforts to showcase the city’s best qualities,” the submission reads.

Also noted in the nomination were City and community efforts during the record snowfall in 2019 and the clean-up of vacant property by the City of Kingman Management Team.

Kingman was nominated by Coleen Haines, the City’s public information officer, and Rich Markham. To cast a vote for Kingman, go to this link on www.rd.com. According to Haines, votes can be cast once every 24 hours. Votes will be accepted through July 21, with results to come in October or November.

Information provided by Coleen Haines and Rich Markham

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Santa’ James Zyla receives first-ever Unity Award
City meetings transition back to Council chambers
UPDATED: Airfield and Apache neighborhood water turned back on
Clean City Commission seeks to promote community involvement

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News