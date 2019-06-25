Arizona Boy Scouts losing numbers prior to split with church
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona is experiencing a decline in Boy Scouts of America troops prior to an anticipated split between the organization and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, officials said.
The region is expected to lose more than 1,800 scouts who are church members unless they transfer to community troops, although less than 10% are expected to transfer, The Arizona Daily Sun reported June 9.
About 70% of Boy Scout troops in Arizona are chartered by the church, while in the northern Arizona district the percentage is higher, with 105 church troops and 22 community-chartered troops registered, officials said.
The church announced it would sever ties with the Boy Scouts by the end of 2019 and place up to 425,000 boys into a gospel-focused youth program the church is developing.
The church's decision came after the Boy Scouts decided in 2015 to allow gay troop leaders and announced in 2017 it would allow girls in its ranks.
The church opposes gay marriage and teaches that being in a homosexual relationship is a sin. The religion has also traditionally used separate youth programs for boys and girls.
Many northern troops have already pulled back from scouting, Grand Canyon Council executive Andy Price said.
Camp Raymond, 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Flagstaff, will not host its six-week scout summer camp for the first time in 55 years. The camp was down by more than 3,400 participants from last year, he said.
"With the loss of those LDS troops, I think it would be difficult to operate that summer camp again, but no decisions have been made yet," Price said.
Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Obituary
- City shifts annexation focus to I-11 interchanges
- Don’t ban uranium mining near Grand Canyon, says Mohave County Board of Supervisors
- Mountain lion found lurking in Desert Hills near Havasu
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Gallery
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
26
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*