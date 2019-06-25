OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 25
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | Keep the Electoral College and hold back the liberals

Douglas Hammond, Kingman resident
Originally Published: June 25, 2019 7:27 p.m.

I’d like to talk about the so-called debate on the Electoral College.

I think debate is the wrong terminology and I’d like to explain. There are only two advocates to the effort to eliminate the Electoral College. One is the ignorant.

They most likely don’t understand the difference between a democratic democracy and a representative republic. One is chaos and ruin and the other is where we live.

If this is not clear to you, then your education has failed you. But the second group, ah, there’s the rub. They know exactly what it would mean to get rid of the Electoral College, but they promote it anyway. They are very well-informed. They have something in mind, and it is not good for you.

Those promoting this agenda know that the tide has now changed in our country. Our education system has wrought what it was designed to, mass ignorance of who we are and how we got here. It is time to strike.

Most of the country’s population resides in large urban areas and most of those people are liberal. Think L.A., San Francisco, NYC, and Chicago. Most will vote Democrat.

Their vote would determine who becomes elected to national office. You who live in rural Kansas will never be heard from again, or Kingman for that matter. You would never see a Republican president again. Some of you will say this is a good thing. But let’s look at it another way. Say everyone in Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, everyone, votes for a Republican. Would they get their way? Nope, not ever.

They would be hopelessly outnumbered by the urban populations throughout the country for the rest of their lives. They may not want their 10-year-old daughter sharing a public restroom with a grown man, but they’re going to get it. I see trouble brewing, how about you?

Those that are very well-informed know this. They know this will lead to a large portion of this country to be forever left without a voice. They want it that way, to promote their agenda.

Printing an article from a national columnist to convince people to eliminate the Electoral College under the guise of being “fair and balanced” is a joke. When you know that side of the argument is being deceitful, when you use your voice and/or allow your voice to be used to promote something that is contrary to the Constitution, a sham, a trick and a lie, well, that’s not the other side of a debate, that’s propaganda.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Forget the mob. Long live the Electoral College
Who really elects the president of the United States?
Letter: Anti-Trump, pro Constitution
What are the checks and balances?
Yesteryear: Debating the Electoral College; and who could forget hanging chads?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News