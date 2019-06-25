OFFERS
Dehydrated, malnourished man recovered from Topock Marsh

Mohave County Search and Rescue team members looking for a lost 57-year-old male on June 26, 2019 near Topock. (Photo courtesy of MCSO SAR)

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – A 57-year-old male who was lost and out of water while in the middle of the desert was located in the thick marshlands around the Topock Marsh late in the evening of June 26, 2019.

The call for help was transferred to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. The caller believed he was east of the Topock Marsh and advised law enforcement he could hear vehicle traffic from Interstate 40.

Search and Rescue was activated, as was the Kingman Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter and the Mohave Valley Fire Department. Searchers located the man, dehydrated and malnourished, in the marshland.

Searchers transferred the man to the Mohave Valley Fire Department for medical treatment.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

