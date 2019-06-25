Dehydrated, malnourished man recovered from Topock Marsh

KINGMAN – A 57-year-old male who was lost and out of water while in the middle of the desert was located in the thick marshlands around the Topock Marsh late in the evening of June 26, 2019.

The call for help was transferred to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. The caller believed he was east of the Topock Marsh and advised law enforcement he could hear vehicle traffic from Interstate 40.

Search and Rescue was activated, as was the Kingman Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter and the Mohave Valley Fire Department. Searchers located the man, dehydrated and malnourished, in the marshland.

Searchers transferred the man to the Mohave Valley Fire Department for medical treatment.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office