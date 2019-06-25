Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon

Chino Valley police on Monday, June 24, charged the suspect in the shooting death of 16-year-old Aneesa Williams with possession of a stolen handgun.

On June 20, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) detective tipped off Chino Valley police about the suspect, 19-year-old Johnathan Rice, possibly having had the stolen weapon. Rice is accused of killing Williams during a party in a remote area of Perkinsville Road June 16.

The YCSO detective believes Rice got the gun from a cache of weapons stored in a Chino Valley home in the 800 block of Judy Avenue.

Chino Valley police interviewed Rice at the Camp Verde Jail, where he told them he bought the firearm from Cassie Hall. After responding to an area along Grasshopper Lane and Hohokam Drive, officers spoke with Hall, Clint Gregory and Kyra Craft.

Craft was later arrested on possession of methamphetamine, but officers say during a search that they found no firearms in Hall’s residence.

Police say that Craft’s cell phone revealed messages sent between Craft and others allegedly soliciting attempts to sell firearms, as well as photos of a few of the stolen firearms.

During a subsequent police visit to Grasshopper Lane and Hohokam Drive, officers say Gregory admitted that he and Hall stole some of the firearms at the Judy Avenue home.

During Gregory and Hall’s arrest, police added that they found counterfeit money in Gregory’s pocket.

Police say Hall later denied selling a firearm to Rice and that all other firearms Gregory and Hall stole were either traded or sold.

HOUSE FIRE

On June 6, a house in the 800 block of Judy Avenue in Chino Valley caught fire, police say. As the home was rendered uninhabitable, the resident left personal items inside so that an insurance company could assess the damage.

Four days later, on June 10, the resident returned home to find that 32 firearms were taken. Chino Valley police say some of the guns were damaged in the fire, but others weren’t. Local law enforcement agencies were then notified of a list of stolen firearms from the residence.

Chino Valley police subsequently received from the resident a list of the serial numbers of 24 of the stolen guns. However, the victim reported that eight more weapons had been stolen.

OTHER ARRESTS

On June 12, Chino Valley police arrested a man named Justin Potts for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Eight days later, on June 20, police learned that Potts had one of the stolen firearms, after obtaining a list of the stolen firearms’ serial numbers.

As a result of the investigation into Potts, police charged Rice with possession of a stolen firearm. Potts was additionally charged with possession of stolen property.

Police charged Hall with five counts of burglary in the first degree, five counts of trafficking stolen property, six counts of misconduct involving weapons, and 10 counts of theft.

Officers charged Gregory with three counts of burglary in the first degree, one count of trafficking stolen property, eight counts of theft, three counts of misconduct involving weapons, and one count of forgery for possessing counterfeit money.

Police charged Craft with possession of dangerous drugs.

LIST OF STOLEN WEAPONS

Chino Valley police are still looking for the following stolen firearms:

Tagfolio T95 replica of CZ75 9mm; Norinco 213 9mm; Star BM 9mm; Sharp Military Chiappa Berdan 45-70; Sharp Buffalo 1873; Chiappa replica 45-70; Rolling Block Pedersoli 45-70; Marlin 1897 Cowboy .22; Chiappa Little Sharps single-shot replica .22 pistol; GSG STG 44 replica .22; GSG MP40 replica .22; Marlin 60 with Red Dot Scope; Stoger Luger replica .22; American Arms p98 .22 revolver; J.C. Higgins Revolver .22; Sig Sauer Mosquito .22 pistol; Star Model f .22 pistol; Cimarron 1875 45-70; Cimarron 1875 45-70; Stoger Uberti 511 45-70; Kel-Tec PMR-30 .22mag; Heritage RR22MB6 .22; Colt Walther M-4 replica; Kingston Armory M-1 Grand replica .22; Israel Arms Kareen high power 9mm; Chinese version 1897 Winchester “Trench Broom” 12 Ga.; Chinese version double barrel 20 Ga.; Marlin 1895 45-70; Erma Luger 22; Cz52 380; Nornico .45 cal; 10-22 Ruger 22; Astra 600 9mm; Makarov 9mm; Nagat .30 cal; Star Super B 9mm; Colt 1849 Walker 44; Piatta 1851 Navy .36 cal; 38 special 1861 Army Convert; and a GSG AK47 replica 22.

If anyone unknowingly came into possession of one of these firearms, Chino Valley police want to know. Police say they will not charge you with possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with more information on this case should call Detective Amy Chamberlin at 928-636-4223.