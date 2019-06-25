Horoscopes | June 26, 2019

Birthdays: Ariana Grande, 26; Ryan Tedder, 40; Derek Jeter, 45; Chris O’Donnell, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Less time spent arguing and more spent on doing things right the first time will make a good impression. Choose peace over discord.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change for the right reason. Staying dedicated, fulfilling promises and finishing what you start should be your objectives.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t be fooled by a sales pitch or someone exaggerating facts so that you’ll invest in something you know little about. It’s best to do your own thing and stick to what you know you can afford.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your distance from anyone who tries to provoke an argument. Quietly approach what needs to be done.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trust your intuition, not what someone is prompting you to do. You have more options, so don’t jump at the first opportunity that comes along.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Bypass anyone trying to convince you to do something that isn’t good for you. Take a practical approach to help others.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep life simple, and refuse to let anyone drag you into a confrontation that won’t solve anything. If something isn’t working, know enough to walk away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you continue to work alongside someone who doesn’t see things your way, you will reach an impasse, and little will be accomplished. Consider what’s best for you, and keep heading in that direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more effort into getting along with the people who have always been there for you. Trust and respect have to be earned.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If a change is required, make it happen. Do what’s in your best interest, not what someone else is pressuring you to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get together with someone familiar with your history, and you will get the support and advice you need to make a wise decision. Time is on your side, so don’t take a risk.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Concentrate on making a difference, helping those you love and bringing out the best in others. Keeping your plans and your suggestions doable and straightforward will help you avoid those pushing you to be excessive or indulgent.