Letter | Yes, Mr. Allen, there is a God
In Response to Mr. T. Allen: I don’t know what universe you are from because this one has a God.
He created it. Man did not create him. Besides humans, he also created the animals, birds, fish, and all life on Earth.
The people who are destroying churches are not doing it because they think theirs are the true faiths; they are doing it because they are terrorists.
The Greek and Roman gods disappeared when they became Christians and no longer believed in their gods.
Satan is the fallen angel because he thought he should be equal to God, the Almighty, and was cast out of Heaven.
I feel sorry for you.
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Obituary
- City shifts annexation focus to I-11 interchanges
- Don’t ban uranium mining near Grand Canyon, says Mohave County Board of Supervisors
- Mountain lion found lurking in Desert Hills near Havasu
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Gallery
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
26
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*