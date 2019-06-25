Letter | Yes, Mr. Allen, there is a God

In Response to Mr. T. Allen: I don’t know what universe you are from because this one has a God.

He created it. Man did not create him. Besides humans, he also created the animals, birds, fish, and all life on Earth.

The people who are destroying churches are not doing it because they think theirs are the true faiths; they are doing it because they are terrorists.

The Greek and Roman gods disappeared when they became Christians and no longer believed in their gods.

Satan is the fallen angel because he thought he should be equal to God, the Almighty, and was cast out of Heaven.

I feel sorry for you.