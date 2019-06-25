Mental evaluation hearing set for Donald Cory Dehar

KINGMAN – It seems that, at least for now, the focus of Donald Cory Dehar’s case is his mental state.

Dehar, 55, is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

On or about Feb. 13, 2019, law enforcement responded to a residence in the 11000 block of West Saddleback Drive in White Hills after receiving a 911 call from one of the victims. The victim said a male subject, identified as Dehar of White Hills, shot him and another male victim with a handgun.

A pre-Rule 11 evaluation, which assesses a defendant’s mental capacity, was recently conducted. The findings from that assessment, which were not discussed in court Tuesday, led Judge Derek Carlisle to set a Rule 11 hearing. The purpose of such evaluations and hearings is to determine whether the defendant can understand the case and assist in the defense.

Dehar appeared via video from jail and was quickly muted again Tuesday after the judge warned him of the consequence of disrupting the proceeding. Dehar has been muted on several occasions while appearing via video after having been removed from the court room at an earlier hearing for disrupting the proceeding. At that April hearing, Dehar made multiple threats directed at Judge Derek Carlisle.

Judge Carlisle set a Rule 11 hearing in Dehar’s case for 1:30 p.m. July 25. Dehar will again appear by video.