OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 25
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mental evaluation hearing set for Donald Cory Dehar

Donald Cory Dehar

Donald Cory Dehar

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 25, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – It seems that, at least for now, the focus of Donald Cory Dehar’s case is his mental state.

Dehar, 55, is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

On or about Feb. 13, 2019, law enforcement responded to a residence in the 11000 block of West Saddleback Drive in White Hills after receiving a 911 call from one of the victims. The victim said a male subject, identified as Dehar of White Hills, shot him and another male victim with a handgun.

A pre-Rule 11 evaluation, which assesses a defendant’s mental capacity, was recently conducted. The findings from that assessment, which were not discussed in court Tuesday, led Judge Derek Carlisle to set a Rule 11 hearing. The purpose of such evaluations and hearings is to determine whether the defendant can understand the case and assist in the defense.

Dehar appeared via video from jail and was quickly muted again Tuesday after the judge warned him of the consequence of disrupting the proceeding. Dehar has been muted on several occasions while appearing via video after having been removed from the court room at an earlier hearing for disrupting the proceeding. At that April hearing, Dehar made multiple threats directed at Judge Derek Carlisle.

Judge Carlisle set a Rule 11 hearing in Dehar’s case for 1:30 p.m. July 25. Dehar will again appear by video.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Donald Cory Dehar’s mental state could come into play
Court mutes defendant for disrupting proceeding
Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
Murder trial on hold
Workload for other judges increased from Conn’s retirement

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News