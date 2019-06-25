OFFERS
Mother-in-law’s nighttime attire causes consternation

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: June 25, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I have a wonderful mother-in-law whom I love very much. She frequently stays overnight in my home. I also have two young sons.

My mother-in-law recently mentioned to me that she doesn’t wear underwear to bed and never has, including while staying at my house. I’m troubled by this because she wears nightgowns to bed, and I’m afraid my sons might accidentally see her lady parts. Also, she sleeps on my furniture like this, and I feel it is disrespectful and unladylike.

I don’t know how to say to her that, for the sake of my furniture and my sanity, I need her to wear underwear to bed when she stays at my house. Do I broach this subject, or am I being unreasonable? – Proper in Ohio

Dear Proper: What your mother-in-law wears to bed is her business, not yours. Unless your little boys are playing peek-a-boo underneath her nightie, they won’t notice -- or care. How long is that garment anyway? If it reaches below her knees or to her ankles, there should be no “bootie contact” with your sofa. In the interest of family harmony, I recommend you take a chill pill and leave the subject alone.

Dear Abby: I’m in love with a man who doesn’t want us to be described as anything more than friends. We are together every day, and he knows I love him. We have sex, and I sleep over whenever possible. He wants me there all the time but with no status. Am I wrong for wanting more? Will there ever be more? – Nameless in Pennsylvania

Dear Nameless: The answers to your questions are no and no. Your “friend” wants the benefits of being a lover and none of the responsibility.

Have you talked with him about this and how it makes you feel? You are not “wrong” for wanting more, but you are mistaken if you think that being at his beck and call is the way to get the commitment he seems to be so unwilling to make. You might have better results if you quit being so available.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

