Nighttime closures on I-40B near Seligman on Friday
PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for lane closures on the west- and eastbound Interstate 40 business loop through Seligman. Closures are scheduled to be between I-40B exit 123 (milepost 143) and exit 121 (milepost 138) while the pavement-repair project is underway.
Drivers could experience delays up to 20 minutes while I-40B is reduced to one lane. Work is scheduled from 5 p.m. Friday, June 28 to 5 a.m. Saturday, June 29.
Restrictions are necessary for ADOT crews to do fog-seal work, which helps protect and extend the life of highway pavement.
Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for constructions personnel and equipment.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
