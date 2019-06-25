No second chance for Western Arizona Humane Society
Animal shelter is staying with the county
KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors gathered for a special meeting on Tuesday, June 25 to consider giving Western Arizona Humane Society a chance to continue running the Kingman animal shelter. The supervisors and the audience turned out to be in an agreement: Too little, too late; the shelter will stay with the county.
In an April 22 letter, WAHS Executive Director Patty Gillmore informed the county the society “does not have interest in providing animal shelter services to Mohave County” and it would cease the operations by the end of June.
After many weeks of animated debate, which engaged the Kingman community more than any other issue the board usually debates on, WAHS suddenly made an attempt to come back to the table. All that after putting the county and its employees through the task of figuring out how to absorb the shelter and it current employees as seamlessly as possible.
WAHS had a change of heart when the board approved $2 million to build a new facility – a game changer for anyone who will be running the Kingman animal shelter. The condition of the current shelter was an important reason why WAHS called quits back in April.
However, among other ideas, the current staff is considering starting the Mohave County Humane Society, which could take over the shelter at some point.
The audience seemed happy about the special meeting outcome, agreeing that WAHS showed it “true colors,” as one member of the public said.
WAHS was not able to offer a comment for this article. Both Executive Director Patty Gillmore and Administrative Manager Steven Jenkins were out of the office.
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Obituary
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- City shifts annexation focus to I-11 interchanges
- Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
- Don’t ban uranium mining near Grand Canyon, says Mohave County Board of Supervisors
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Gallery
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
26
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*