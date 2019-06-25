OFFERS
Tue, June 25
No second chance for Western Arizona Humane Society
Animal shelter is staying with the county

The special meeting on Tuesday, June 25 to consider giving Western Arizona Humane Society a chance to continue running the Kingman animal shelter took only a few minutes. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 25, 2019 11:36 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors gathered for a special meeting on Tuesday, June 25 to consider giving Western Arizona Humane Society a chance to continue running the Kingman animal shelter. The supervisors and the audience turned out to be in an agreement: Too little, too late; the shelter will stay with the county.

In an April 22 letter, WAHS Executive Director Patty Gillmore informed the county the society “does not have interest in providing animal shelter services to Mohave County” and it would cease the operations by the end of June.

After many weeks of animated debate, which engaged the Kingman community more than any other issue the board usually debates on, WAHS suddenly made an attempt to come back to the table. All that after putting the county and its employees through the task of figuring out how to absorb the shelter and it current employees as seamlessly as possible.

WAHS had a change of heart when the board approved $2 million to build a new facility – a game changer for anyone who will be running the Kingman animal shelter. The condition of the current shelter was an important reason why WAHS called quits back in April.

However, among other ideas, the current staff is considering starting the Mohave County Humane Society, which could take over the shelter at some point.

The audience seemed happy about the special meeting outcome, agreeing that WAHS showed it “true colors,” as one member of the public said.

WAHS was not able to offer a comment for this article. Both Executive Director Patty Gillmore and Administrative Manager Steven Jenkins were out of the office.

