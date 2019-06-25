Obituary | Frank Willie Tapia

Frank Willie Tapia received his angel wings and flew home to be with the almighty Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Frank was born Aug. 15, 1958 in Yuma, Arizona and spent his life residing in Kingman, Arizona.

Frank married Annette Jaramillo and together they had two beautiful daughters; Tina Tapia and Celina Tapia. They had a 25- year marriage together that resulted in a very strong bond and a life-long friendship.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; Emma (Badilla) Mathews and Roque Tapia Sr., stepfather; Neil Mathews and brothers; George Tapia and Eric Mathews.

Frank is survived by his daughters; Tina Tapia Sanchez (Gabriel), Celina Tapia Morrow (Johnny), along with his grandchildren; Tyler, Abi, Araceli, Trevor, Layla, Chloe and Frankie.

Also surviving Frank are his siblings; Ernie Tapia (Julie), Eddie Tapia (Trini), Theresa Tapia, Stacy Cave (John), Christopher Tapia and his stepmother; Vera Tapia.

Frank was a kind, genuine man who would do anything for anyone; he was always helping his family, friends and even strangers. He was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off of his back. He was hilarious; no one could tell a story like Frank, his personality is what made his stories so great! You were guaranteed to be crying once he got you laughing. He was a blessing to have and was very blessed himself by many people. He had a heart of gold, his laugh was pure and his hazel eyes were the best. He was compassionate, hardworking and will be greatly missed by many. Frank has been reunited with so many loved ones who have waited his arrival at those big pearly gates. Soar high with your huge angel wings for you are forever loved.

There will be a memorial Service held for Frank at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at New Life Church, 419 Harrison St., Kingman, Arizona