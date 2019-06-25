OFFERS
Rants and Raves | June 26, 2019

New drop-off hours for recyclables begin July 1, with items to be taken to the Public Works facility at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Recycling for seniors: Seniors who can no longer drive shouldn’t have to terminate their good recycling habits. How about KART drivers pausing at recycling bins long enough for us to make our deposits? Clean recycled goods don’t have to be burdensome or smelly.

Math joke: Hey, did you hear this one? 0+0=2! (pause for laughter) In 06/06/2019 letters to the editor section, (insert writer’s name) concludes “There is no Satan, only bad people.” OK Mine above: “There is no creator, just endless creation.”

Govenor Ducey snaps back at business over tariffs: Slapping Mexico with tariffs to deter southern border crossing may cost us something, but what is the alternative? Illegal aliens at day-labor sources, like Home Depot, having to install parking lot latrines and shaded picnic tables for their all- day camping?

KRMC pharmacy: KRMC must be profitable with along with all their real estate that they have opened a community pharmacy. This makes no sense when there are at least nine other pharmacies here in Kingman. Who makes these decisions at KRMC?

Comparing Kingman: Comparing Kingman-area earnings to national average is comparing apples and oranges. Metro areas have a vast majority of the very high paying jobs. Metro expenditures are much higher. Want more money, acquire high paying skills and move to the city.

Everybody loves the garbage man: Wonderful reporting regarding garbage collection. Kudos to all our sanitation workers!

Don’t ban uranium mining says County Board of Supervisors: County supervisors want uranium mining in our beautiful Grand Canyon? How about they have mining in their areas, instead of endangering water and soil tables on Native land! Who are their big donors this year? Just say NO!

Senate votes to block Saudi arms deal and trump vows to veto: The Saudis are notorious for violating human rights, and don’t need help from us to kill innocent civilians. Nor do we need their blood soaked alliance. Time for the “Sacred Cow” to fend for itself! Just say NO to killers!

