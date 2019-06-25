Revenue sources on the table, Council digs in to development impact fees

KINGMAN – Eying considerable infrastructure projects like the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange and various street and other improvements throughout the City, Council is now faced with the task of finding funding for those advancements.

Revenue options discussed by staff and Council at a recent work session held June 19 included redevelopment areas and special taxing districts, voter-approved revenue sources, development impact fees, public safety and stormwater fees, and water and wastewater franchise fees.

While Council is still in the discussion stage for most of the above items, development impact fees are moving forward within the City of Kingman.

Development impact fees are fees imposed on new development. Eyed areas for DIFs are public safety, parks, transportation, stormwater and wastewater.

“We are prepared to move forward with DIFs,” said City Manager Ron Foggin at the work session. “We’re going to look at DIFs for public safety, which is both police and fire, parks, transportation, stormwater and wastewater.”

An RFP for a DIF study is being drafted now, Foggin explained, noting that a third party must evaluate the City’s plan to help determine what can be charged.

“We are looking at firms that provide this both in state and out of state so we can get the best possible price and high-quality consultants to work for us,” he added.

A consultant is expected to be brought on by August, and the evaluation will take around 270 days. The City had DIFs in the past, and could bring them back as early as Fiscal Year 2021.

“So there would be a different impact fee for each one of these areas of system development that we would be responsible for?” asked Mayor Jen Miles, to which Foggin replied in the affirmative.

For example, a $5 monthly fee for utility or water customers within City limits would yield about $750,000. Stormwater fees would allow Kingman to undertake larger stormwater projects that have been on the backburner for years due to a lack of funding.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly asked if the old fee schedule could be brought back for use now. However, staff explained that DIFs must be readdressed about every five years.

Also addressed were special taxing districts. Council and staff focused on fire districts and community park maintenance districts at the work session.

Formation of a fire district would require signatures from more than half of the owners of taxed properties in the proposed area, and signatures of the owners whose combined assessed value is more than half of the assessed valuation of all the properties in the proposed district. Community park maintenance districts are either operated by an outside board or the Board of Supervisors depending on the acreage of the district. If under 160 acres, it would be operated by BOS, and above, a private board.

However, there is another taxing district in the works that could benefit the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange, which has just received a $20 million appropriation from the state.

But the project is estimated to cost around $46 million, and if Kingman can’t come up with the remaining $26 million by June 30, 2024, the money goes back to the state. Foggin explained at a press conference held June 20 that the goal is for the City to split the remaining funds with private partners in the amount of $13 million each.

That can be done by utilizing community facilities districts, which were discussed by Bill Lenhart, managing member of Sunbelt Development and Realty Partners.

Community facilities districts are special tax districts created by a municipality to fund construction associated with infrastructure projects such as the Rancho Santa Fe Interchange. CFDs can be formed by developers proposing boundaries for the district with those within the district being assessed a property tax, or by those who benefit from the infrastructure receiving a capital cost allocation based on their benefit.

“We’re talking to numerous landowners, many of which are in support of the CFDs. Once we get firm commitments, we can use their commitments to define our district boundary,” Lenhart explained. “Then we make an application. It’s a process that takes about 60 days for the application. Fallback? We’re committed to the CFD for the private part. We’re hoping that works out for us.”