Route 66 Rotary Club presents Golden Prom as community project

KINGMAN – There’s plenty of evidence you’re never too old for a prom.

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club, with an assist from the staff at White Cliffs Senior Living Center, presented the center’s first-ever Golden Prom on May 18, 2019.

The event was a Community Service Project by the club.

Those who attended and served during the event deemed it a great success. The prom included pre-dinner hors-d’oeuvres during social time, a prime rib dinner, and post-dinner dancing.

Elmona Hart and TJ Niemeyer were crowned Prom Queen and King, and Ruth Higgs and Ed Walker held court as the Honorary Prom Queen and King.

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club extends its gratefulness for Rotary members, White Cliffs staff, Living Waters Hospice, photographer Rik Simon, Burroughs Sound, Dottie and Lou, with special kudos to the City of Kingman Fire Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Department, whose personnel came and danced with the residents.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club.