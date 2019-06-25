What the elk is going on around here?
KINGMAN – Elk walking through rural American towns are part of tradition. In Kingman, two of them were spotted within the last few weeks.
One was walking in the roadway in the area of Airfield Avenue and Harrison Street on Sunday, June 23; another was spotted on Saturday, June 1 at Metcalfe Park and Lee Williams High School.
The Daily Miner reached out to the local Arizona Game and Fish Department to find out what business brings elk to town and should we be concerned about them.
“It is difficult to know for sure, but it’s probably all this rain we had and all this extra grass,” said Larry Phoenix, AZGFD regional supervisor. “Elk keep eating and get lower and lower to the Hualapai foothills.”
Eventually, lured by tasty grass, they find themselves among people, but Phoenix doesn’t recommend feeding the animals.
“Don’t get too close,” he said. “Keep your distance. Call us or dial 911 if you want to, and they will call us.”
The elk spotted this weekend was captured by Kingman Police and turned over to AZGFD.
“We typically tranquilize an elk and take it back to the mountains,” Phoenix said.
The direct number to Kingman Game and Fish Department is 928-692-7700.
