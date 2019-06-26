OFFERS
Army IDs 2 soldiers who have died in Arizona this month

This border fence line runs through Arizona and Mexico. Army officials have released the names of two soldiers who have died this month in southern Arizona while assigned to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Donna Burton/CBP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 26, 2019 7:22 p.m.

PHOENIX — Army officials have released the names of two soldiers who have died this month in southern Arizona while assigned to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

They say an investigation is underway to determine how they died.

Officials at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, say foul play isn't suspected in either death.

Army officials say 20-year-old Pfc. Steven Hodges of Menifee, California, was found dead June 1 near Nogales, Arizona.

He enlisted in the Army in 2017 and served in the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment since February 2018 as a grenadier.

On Sunday, officials say 21-year-old Pfc. Kevin J. Christian of Haslet, Texas, was found dead near Ajo, Arizona.

He was an infantryman with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.

