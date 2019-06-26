Beale Street Theater goes under the sea with Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.

Let’s take a dive under the sea and meet new people we haven’t seen on land.

King Triton, the king of the sea, has seven daughters he has to keep an eye on, but there’s one in particular that he has to pay special attention to, Ariel.

Ariel is not like her other sisters, she is curious about what is above the sea, curious about feet, whozits, whatzits, dinglehoppers, and pretty much where the people are.

During one of her trips above water, she sees a handsome human being, Prince Eric, and falls in love. Her father doesn’t approve of her going on land and being interested in the human world. As any teenager would, Ariel rebels and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula.

Ariel has to make Prince Eric fall in love with her in three days while not being able to speak. If she doesn’t get Eric to fall in love with her, she will lose her voice forever.

Beale Street Theater is putting on the production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr.” The majority of the cast are children from 7-17 years old. All the fish, mermaids and humans are under the direction of Sidney Valdez.

Valdez said one of the easiest things from putting on this production is having a group of talented children and it made casting super easy. She has roughly about 50 cast and crew members.

Playing her lead mermaid is Nevaeha Yniguez. Yniguez is playing Ariel and found the singing has come easy to her. It is not her first time on the stage performing in front of others.

Yniguez said her first performance was playing the “Bill” in Schoolhouse Rock, and “Do Not Go Gentle” put on by the Career and Technical Education Technical Theater program at Lee Williams High School.

Playing a mermaid who lives underwater, there are some inherent difficulties in making it look like she is underwater on the stage.

“The hardest thing was her (Ariel’s) movements. You’re in the ocean so you have to keep waving your hands,” Yniguez said.

Playing Ariel’s love interest, Prince Eric, is Zach Burgess. As a child, Burgess watched the Disney movie a lot, so he knew a lot about the character he was playing.

Burgess said he was raised as a gentleman but found it difficult to portray royal mannerisms.

“The hardest thing was the prince’s mannerisms … the royalty thing was hard to pull off,” he said.



The cast has been rehearsing for two months and will soon show off their hard work. Performances start at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27 – Saturday, June 29 with a matinee performance at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29. All performances will be at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St.

Tickets at $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-11. Children under the age of 4 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., online at www.bealestreettheater.com or at the door. The performance is about an hour long.