OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 26
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Daughter betrayed by mother struggles with reconnection

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: June 26, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I have an extensive history of childhood trauma. I was sexually abused by my stepfather for 15 years. When I turned him in, my family turned their backs on me. I was told it could have been handled within the family, and they blamed me for acting “sexy.” My stepfather spent 10 years in prison and died a few years later.

I suffer from chronic mental health issues including PTSD, anxiety and suicide ideation, which have landed me in the hospital 10 times in the last two years. My mother wants to have a relationship with me, but she refuses to apologize or acknowledge the abuse even happened.

We live states apart. What should I do? – Survivor in Wisconsin

Dear Survivor: If you haven’t talked about this with a licensed psychotherapist, please do it before making a decision about something this important. I’m not a therapist, but I think it would be healthier for you to keep your distance from someone who prefers living in denial rather than facing reality.

At the very least, YOU are owed an apology for the way you were treated by “the family.” You did nothing wrong. The person who should feel guilty is your mother.

Dear Abby: My three sons are all engaged and plan on being married over the next three years. Their mother and I are separated and will be splitting the cost of the rehearsal dinner.

I told the first one to be engaged that while I will pay for the rehearsal DINNER, I will not pay for a bartender or alcoholic drinks. I have been in emergency services for more than 35 years and have seen firsthand the effects of alcohol too many times. I no longer drink socially because of it. Although I explained this to my sons as they grew up, they have chosen to drink socially as adults. It is their choice, and I accept it.

The fiancee of my second son to be married has sent us a price quote from a venue that includes costs for a bartender. (The total is more than twice that of the first son’s.) I plan to discuss this with him, but I’d like your opinion: Am I wrong to make this stipulation, given the fact that this is “their” event? – Teetotaler in the South

Dear Teetotaler: You are not wrong. You made that stipulation to Son No. 1, and in fairness, you should do the same with Son No. 2. While it will be his and his fiancee’s event, and you are generously paying for the dinner, you are under no obligation to pay for their booze.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Baby clothes inheritance plan spoiled by sibling rivalry
Dear Abby | Mom wants to ban alcoholic daughter from son’s reception
Dear Abby | Grown child keeps meetings with ex-stepfather a secret from mom
Without a grave site, paying tribute to Mom gets creative
Dear Abby | Mom drags her feet pursuing romance with longtime friend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News