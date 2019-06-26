OFFERS
Horoscopes | June 27, 2019

Originally Published: June 26, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Ed Westwick, 32; Drake Bell, 33; Tobey Maguire, 44; J.J. Abrams, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take nothing and no one for granted. Think your plans through to the end before you begin.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you demand too much of others without giving back, you will end up getting little. Work in unison with those who are heading down a similar path.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take some time to rejuvenate, and get some rest. A moderate lifestyle will promote less stress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do things right the first time, and you’ll have nothing to worry about. Walk away from inconsistent or unreliable people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let an unexpected change throw you off guard. Keep your emotions in check, and remain confident that if you do your best, you will come out on top.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think about what you want and how best to make it happen. Emotions will surface, giving rise to an incident that can push you in a different direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change begins within, and recognizing what makes you happy will be an excellent place to set sail. Love who you are, and follow your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Traveling, interacting with people from different backgrounds or just trying something new will motivate you to make a lifestyle change. Aim to lower your overhead, ease your stress and live life your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A personal assessment will help you recognize what and who you need in your life. Don’t be fooled by someone who has ulterior motives.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If a problem exists, face facts and get help. Put negativity behind you so you can move forward lovingly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Reciprocate what’s fair, and move on to something that will make you happy. Doing your part to keep meaningful relationships equal will help you avoid resentment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Live up to your expectations as well as your promises. Walk away from temptation and those who try to take advantage of you.

