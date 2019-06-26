Humane society under fire: Despite allegations, Lake Havasu City renews contract

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Complaints about the management of Western Arizona Humane Socety weren’t enough to keep the Lake Havasu City Council from renewing a contract to run the city’s animal shelter.

Council members approved the $950,000, five-year contract on a 6-1 vote Tuesday night, with Councilwoman Michele Lin dissenting.

Debate was passionate on both sides of the issue, but council members said they ultimately approved the contract for the well-being of the city’s homeless animals.

Meanwhile, the humane society’s attempt to extend its contract with Mohave County to operate the Kingman animal shelter was rebuffed Tuesday morning by the Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Buster Johnson cited the complaints from former board members, employees and volunteers as the reason he voted against the contract. He was joined in his dissenting vote by Jean Bishop and Ron Gould.

“There have been questions raised by the public about the legality of (the humane society’s) operations, and its management by the Western Arizona Humane Society,” Johnson said Tuesday. “The county can’t be associated with things that are either under investigation or need to be under investigation.”

The county will instead continue its plan to build a new animal shelter in Kingman and bring its operations in house.

The complaints cited by Johnson were an organized effort by former board members, past volunteers and employees to bring attention to what they say are problems within the Western Arizona Humane Society’s operations.

In multiple letters of complaint against the organization, they alleged instances of theft, unfair treatment of staff and the mistreatment of animals. An investigation was called for by supporters and accusers to clear the air and allow for transparency.

Much of the discussion during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting focused on accusations about unethical euthanization of animals. In one letter, a former employee recounted stories of euthanizations gone wrong, claiming that WAHS was allowing untrained employees to perform the procedures.

Steven Jenkins, WAHS assistant director, said that the organization now only allows the certified veterinarians to conduct the euthanizations, after addressing those issues.

Cheryl Domm, who submitted a letter and spoke at the City Council meeting Tuesday, was a volunteer with WAHS for 2 1/2 years and spent about 35-40 hours a week there. She said she was asked to become the director of fundraising for the new building and felt “disgusted” by the way they wanted her to persuade the elderly to include WAHS in their wills.

She also said that she “witnessed many incidents of animal mistreatment, a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, threats, theft and overall inappropriate management and lack of oversight” at the shelter.

Others defended the Humane Society. They included former WAHS board member Leslie Mansell, who served with the organization for 10 years.

“I know the integrity of (Executive Director) Patty Gillmore. I know the integrity of this organization,” Mansell said. “I can assure you Patty Gillmore will come to the shelter first thing in the morning and she will be on her hands and knees bleaching the floor along with her employees.”

Councilmember Jim Dolan said that while he supported the contract, he’s “going to be asking questions.” When that many people come forward, he said, “you need to look at it.” He said it is necessary to “protect the organization,” and that that may include protecting the organization “from the people operating it.”

Also cited in the complaints was a lawsuit filed in 2017 against Gillmore and her husband. WAHS supporter Kathy McCormick alleges in the lawsuit that Gillmore and her husband used money left by her deceased husband for their own benefit, while acting as guardians of McCormick’s estate. The estate was valued at about $600,000, according to legal documents. McCormick alleges that Gillmore and her husband may have converted assets willed to her by her husband, and have failed to give an account of those assets.

McCormick has accused Gillmore and her husband of civil infractions including breach of fiduciary duty, partition, breach of contract, conversion, and consecutive fraud. McCormick and Gillmore are expected to meet Aug. 30 for a private mediation in the case.

Former councilman Dean Barlow, who is now a member of the humane society’s board of directors, received a copy of complaints levied against Gillmore earlier this week.

“I just reviewed them a second time,” Barlow said Tuesday afternoon. “A lot of the stuff in here refers to members of the board, and Patty … Patty isn’t perfect, but she does a hell of a job. She’s largely responsible for what the humane society is today. She can piss a lot of people off, but she does a good job. I would trust her with my pets, and a lot of people do.”

Under Gillmore, the organization successfully moved from its 40-year-old shelter, intake and veterinary facilities on Empire Drive, and adopted a state-of-the-art facility on Sweetwater Avenue earlier this year. The new facility opened in May, after three years of planning by humane society officials and community leaders.

The 18,000-square-foot facility was converted from a former U.S. Bureau of Land Management headquarters, with more than $1 million in donations from the Havasu public. The new building is now being leased to the humane society for about $3,000 per month, but Gillmore expects one day to buy the facility – which will cost about $2 million more, according to previous statements by Gillmore.

According to multiple sources, Gillmore was on vacation in Malta this week, and was unavailable for comment.