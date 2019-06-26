KRMC dares you to play diabetes Jeopardy!

KINGMAN – Every last Tuesday of the month, Kingman Regional Medical Center East Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, holds diabetes classes for anyone who wants or needs information. The Kingman Daily Miner attended a recent one-hour-long session and learned a lot playing diabetes Jeopardy!

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services 2018 Burden Report in 2011, 9.5% of Arizona adults reported they had diabetes. In 2016, the percentage jumped to 10.8.

“Demand for diabetes treatment in the Kingman area is high, but the supply of providers is low,” admitted KRMC Clinical Generalist/Ambulatory Care Pharmacist Sienna Miller, who manages diabetes. Patients complain they are not getting sufficient care or time with doctors and nurses.

The small group of patients and their loved ones who arrived on the afternoon of June 25 brought a lot of knowledge to the table, but even long-term diabetes patients need to learn a lot. For example, insulin is a hormone, or that a woman can develop diabetes during pregnancy.

The class was arranged as a game of Jeopardy!: Boys vs. girls, as it was collectively decided upon because, even though the participants were a handful of 70-year-olds, they were certainly up to having some fun while learning.

The game started with questions for 100 and 200 points. Miller went over basic things, such as differences between symptoms of blood sugar being too high and too low (some of them are shared, but sweating and dizziness belong to hypoglycemia, while fatigue and nausea are signs of hyperglycemia). It is worth knowing what is going on because low blood sugar can kill you and high blood sugar will not.

Miller confirmed “the true low is 70 and below,” but assured patients they don’t have to call 911 each time; they can correct it themselves. The best foods to eat that will increase your sugar in 15 minutes? Orange juice and apple juice. Chocolate? Not really. Fat will slow down the absorption of sugar. It is good to always have “a weapon” in your pocket – glucose tablets (always take 3-4), and glucose shots (one is enough) that are available both as liquid and gel at local pharmacies.



There is a whole complex world of diabetes out there, and Miller navigated through dense medical vocabulary comfortably and with ease. From the category “Complications for 100,” patients learned that diabetes doubles the risk of having heart disease. The most common complication, however, is diabetes nephropathy, a kidney condition that awaits 70% of diabetes patients.

To find out more about how diabetes affects various body parts and what you can do about it, register for the July session, or for more information, call Diabetes Support Group, KRMC East Campus at 928-263-5607.