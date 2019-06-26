OFFERS
Wed, June 26
Letter | You have the power, not God

T. Allen, Golden Valley
Originally Published: June 26, 2019 7:27 p.m.

This letter is directed to TB Blake.

You say Father God brought you through some rough times in your life. Have you considered it was actually you getting through those rough times? That it was you having the strength and courage to get over the bumps in life?

Because of your positive attitude, you overcame the negative that came at you. You did it! Not some imaginary God. You are a strong person and should be proud of yourself. Good on ya! One last note. Please don’t bother praying for me, I’ve learned too much.

