Little League Roundup: Kingman shut out by Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – It is never fun to walk off the field with a goose egg on your side of scoreboard, but it is even tougher when it’s due to one athlete’s performance.

Kingman experienced that unfortunate feeling Tuesday night as Charlie Watson led Lake Havasu City to a 14-0 shutout during the 10-12 All Stars Tournament at Southside Park.

“That is probably the first time most of our kids have seen a curveball like that,” Kingman manger Adam Thomason said of Watson. “There are some kids that kind of mess with some off-speed stuff, but I’ll tell you what – I’ve never seen a pitch like that from a kid that age. That had them all kind of backwards in there.”

Watson not only held Kingman to one hit, but also struck out eight in four innings of work.

Gabe Torres was responsible for all of Kingman’s offense on a night where Watson sent down batter after batter. He struck out six of the final seven batters, with his lone walk coming during that stretch.

But sometimes it’s just not your night and Kingman will turn the page.

“Honestly, just go home, regroup and don’t think about it too much,” Thomason said of his postgame speech. “But there were some bright spots. There were some plays on (the first-base) side that could have easily went the other way – those at least made the game a little bit closer.”

Another positive is Kingman now battles a familiar foe. It will be Kingman against Kingman North at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a win-or-go-home game on Field 4.

“That’s what we went over – if we don’t win it all, at least we can be the kings of Kingman,” Thomason said. “It’s a little bit of a rivalry. We’re in town together, so that’s always kind of a big thing.”

Kingman North 19, Bullhead City 4

At Southside Park, Kingman North made sure it wasn’t sent packing Tuesday with a convincing 19-4 win over Bullhead City in the consolation bracket of the 10-12 All Stars Tournament.

“Albert (Lopez) pitching was the one that kept us in the game the whole time,” said Kingman North manager Robert Paulson. “Our offense did come around in the sixth – it seemed like (Bullhead) ran out of pitching. I don’t want to take anything away from our boys because we all came out to hit tonight. But really, it was our pitching and our defense that won us that game.”

Next up for Kingman North is rival Kingman, but Paulson isn’t worried about the next opponent in the bracket.

“We’re just going to come out and play it like we always do,” he said. “We’re going to rely on our pitching and our defense. And hope our hitting comes around and does its job. But I think tonight showed us exactly who we were.”