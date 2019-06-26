Missing Prescott man found safe, in good condition
Diligent work by ground crews and a Rescue 1 helicopter team on Tuesday, June 25, helped Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies find a 64-year-old Prescott man who had been missing for several days.
Deputies say John Saville was found in good condition after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities did not release any other details at this time.
On June 23, a search unit from YCSO found Saville’s pickup, three days after he had been reported missing. Deputies say they spotted Saville’s unoccupied truck in a remote area of Yolo Ranch, northwest of Prescott.
YCSO reported June 21 that at around 3 p.m. June 7, Saville left his home in Prescott in his faded silver 1991 Nissan pickup with a red tailgate.
Deputies say Saville, who is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds, and mostly bald with gray hair and brown eyes, had been carrying a backpack and had intended to return home sometime between June 16 and 18.
YCSO said it learned at noon June 20 that Saville was missing. Deputies immediately deployed 4x4/quad units and a Department of Public Safety (DPS) Ranger helicopter to the area, but had found no sign of Saville or his vehicle.
On June 21, YCSO’s Rescue 1 helicopter flew about eight hours in a widened search area, but again didn’t see any signs of Saville or his pickup until the developments of the past two days.
