OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 26
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office offers Fourth of July fireworks tips

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community of Arizona firework regulations. (File, courtesy photo)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the community of Arizona firework regulations. (File, courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 26, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to remind the community of what is and is not allowed when it comes to fireworks.

In fact, MCSO writes in a press release that it has already received multiple calls regarding fireworks. To that end, it has some tips for those who will be looking to celebrate the time surrounding Independence Day in the traditional fashion.

Citing Arizona statutes, MCSO writes that it is unlawful to sell, offer or expose for sale, use, explode or possess any fireworks.

Fireworks are defined as “anything that is designed or intended to rise into the air and explode or to detonate in the air or fly above the ground including firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, torpedoes, roman candles, mine devices, shell devices, aerial shell kits or reloadable tubes.”

However, allowable fireworks include ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers, wire sparklers and dipped sticks.

“Permissible consumer fireworks” are prohibited on days other than June 24 through July 6 and Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. Those found in violation of the statute can be found guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor and could even be ordered to pay a fine upwards of $1,000.

Also noted in the press release are the fire restrictions on Bureau of Land Management lands. Those restrictions include fireworks, exploding targets and incendiary devices. For more information, go to https://wildlandfire.az.gov/.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fireworks bill concerns some as it moves through Legislature
Fireworks: What's legal, and what's not?
Fireworks in Kingman: It's fine if you buy them - and fined if you use them
Mohave County adds to bans on fireworks, campfires
Kingman bans sale, use of fireworks

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News