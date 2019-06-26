Mohave County Sheriff’s Office offers Fourth of July fireworks tips
KINGMAN – The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to remind the community of what is and is not allowed when it comes to fireworks.
In fact, MCSO writes in a press release that it has already received multiple calls regarding fireworks. To that end, it has some tips for those who will be looking to celebrate the time surrounding Independence Day in the traditional fashion.
Citing Arizona statutes, MCSO writes that it is unlawful to sell, offer or expose for sale, use, explode or possess any fireworks.
Fireworks are defined as “anything that is designed or intended to rise into the air and explode or to detonate in the air or fly above the ground including firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, torpedoes, roman candles, mine devices, shell devices, aerial shell kits or reloadable tubes.”
However, allowable fireworks include ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers, wire sparklers and dipped sticks.
“Permissible consumer fireworks” are prohibited on days other than June 24 through July 6 and Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. Those found in violation of the statute can be found guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor and could even be ordered to pay a fine upwards of $1,000.
Also noted in the press release are the fire restrictions on Bureau of Land Management lands. Those restrictions include fireworks, exploding targets and incendiary devices. For more information, go to https://wildlandfire.az.gov/.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
