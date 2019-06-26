Obituary | Charles Dennis Obney

Charles Dennis Obney, of Kingman, Arizona passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on May 13, 1944 to Charles and Mildred Obney. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers; Thomas, Terry and Joseph Obney.

Charles loved Kingman and the people in it, and had been heavily involved in the community since moving to Kingman in October 1988. As a member of the Kingsmen for many years; at the time of death, he was looking forward to this year’s rodeo and to fellowship with his many friends in attendance.

Two of the numerous other groups that Charles dedicated his heart and times to are the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club, of which he was a member for 27 years, serving as president in 1996-1997, and the Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468, of which he was also a 27-year member, and served for many years as trustee.

Having spent his life in the trucking industry, retiring from Yellow Freight Lines in 2008, transportation was near and dear to Charles, who also was on the committee that brought KART to fruition, and a member of the Kingman Airport Authority, which was chosen as Airport of the Year in 2002 when he served as its president.

If you knew Charles, you probably know these things about him, but you may not know that while living in Phoenix he assisted in forming the original committee to develop ASU West out of frustration there was not a university in West Phoenix to complete his degree once he earned his associate’s degree in business from Glendale Community College. He also served as Student Body Vice President of Evening Students while in attendance at GCC.

Charles was a lifelong fisherman and golfer, an avid photographer and master griller, and enjoyed gambling in Laughlin and smoking cigars among friends as well. He will be remembered as a man who was kind, community-minded, funny and feisty all at once.

Charles is survived by La Verne Obney, his first and only love of 60 years to whom he was married for 56 years, two daughters; Paula Obney and Cathleen Turner, six grandchildren; Thrace, Omelko (Michael), Brent Turner, David Turner, Chad Turner, Catherine Hernandez (Eric) and Randolph Coleman, one great-grandson; Orion Omelko, sister; Marilyn Gudith, and many nieces and nephews.

Charles will be deeply missed, he was loved greatly and he would want you to remember him with joy. Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Charles from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 12 at the Elks Lodge No. 468, 900 Gates Ave., Kingman, Arizona 86401.