OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 26
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary Notice | Elyse Ruth Siokos

Originally Published: June 26, 2019 4:02 p.m.

On May 28, 2019, while on vacation with her nephew in Paris, France, Elyse Ruth (Markee) Siokos passed away in her sleep.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Elyse never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and talk for hours on any subject.

Elyse is preceded in death by her husband; James Siokos Jr., parents; Ivan and Wilda Markee, brothers; David, Allen, Bruce and Gary, and sister; Corliss Foley.

She is survived by her sister; Faye Pipps, sister-in-law; Vicky Markee, and many nieces and nephews along with her extended family in Illinois.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

In Memory of: James Siokos
Obituary | Corliss Markee Foley
Obituary | Gary Orves Markee
Obituary | Marjorie McKinney Anderson
Obituary: Peggy Jane Johnson

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News