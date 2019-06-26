Obituary Notice | Elyse Ruth Siokos

On May 28, 2019, while on vacation with her nephew in Paris, France, Elyse Ruth (Markee) Siokos passed away in her sleep.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Elyse never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and talk for hours on any subject.

Elyse is preceded in death by her husband; James Siokos Jr., parents; Ivan and Wilda Markee, brothers; David, Allen, Bruce and Gary, and sister; Corliss Foley.

She is survived by her sister; Faye Pipps, sister-in-law; Vicky Markee, and many nieces and nephews along with her extended family in Illinois.