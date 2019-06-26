Obituary Notice | Elyse Ruth Siokos
On May 28, 2019, while on vacation with her nephew in Paris, France, Elyse Ruth (Markee) Siokos passed away in her sleep.
She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Elyse never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and talk for hours on any subject.
Elyse is preceded in death by her husband; James Siokos Jr., parents; Ivan and Wilda Markee, brothers; David, Allen, Bruce and Gary, and sister; Corliss Foley.
She is survived by her sister; Faye Pipps, sister-in-law; Vicky Markee, and many nieces and nephews along with her extended family in Illinois.
- Obituary
- Church window shot, shattered and Kingman man arrested
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Obituary
- City shifts annexation focus to I-11 interchanges
- Mountain lion found lurking in Desert Hills near Havasu
- Obituary
- Don’t ban uranium mining near Grand Canyon, says Mohave County Board of Supervisors
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Gallery
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Possible fatal collision in Golden Valley
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: