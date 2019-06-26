Obituary | Pam Rivedal-Hodges

Pam went to be with our Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born on Feb. 4, 1970 in Flagstaff, Arizona. In 1973 her family moved to Kingman. She attended school in Kingman until 1986 when her family moved to Las Vegas. She went on to work in construction and, after attaining her GED, she received a certificate in welding. Pam returned to Kingman in 1999.

She is survived by sons; Austin Gisler, Jeb Hodges and Rhett Hodges, a sister; Kristi (Scott) Whitehead, nieces; Ahnika Rivedal, Tangi Rivedal, and Kalyse Whitehead, and nephews; Garrett Whitehead and Kaegan Rivedal, all of Kingman. She also has a very large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, and two women that she loved as daughters; Leigh Brookshire and Dara Gisler. Pam was preceded in death by her mother; Karla Rivedal, father; David Rivedal Sr., and brother; David Rivedal Jr.

Pam enjoyed hunting, camping, and lake trips. She was loved by many friends and family. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial will be held for her at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468, 900 Gates Ave. Pam loved the color pink, so brighten the family’s day by wearing pink if you are able.