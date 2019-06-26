Obituary | Travis James Semm

Travis James Semm, 34, passed away June 1, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Travis was born February 24, 1985 in El Monte, California to Larry and Linda Semm.

Travis was last employed at True Value Distribution Center. His interests included road and mountain biking, camping, rock-crawling, playing the drums, and enjoying all that the Arizona desert has to offer.

Travis is survived by his parents, sister; Jenna Alvarado, sister-in-law; Jaime Alvarado, all of his uncles, aunts, cousins, and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Wes and Donna Semm, grandmother; Joline Bazinet, and uncle; Michael Bazinet.

Travis was loved by many and will be greatly missed, especially by his beloved dogs; Ka$h and June.

Travis’ Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. June 30, 2019 at Rec Area 1 – Hualapai Mountain Park. Travis loved Mexican food and potlucks, so please bring a dish to share. Also, please bring a copy of your favorite pictures with Travis as Jenna is collecting pictures for her memory box. In true Travis form, dress simply and casually for a day of celebration in the mountains.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you reach out to someone you love and spend time with them – life is short – let them know they are always loved and appreciated.