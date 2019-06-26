OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 26
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Travis James Semm

Travis James Semm

Travis James Semm

Originally Published: June 26, 2019 3:53 p.m.

Travis James Semm, 34, passed away June 1, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Travis was born February 24, 1985 in El Monte, California to Larry and Linda Semm.

Travis was last employed at True Value Distribution Center. His interests included road and mountain biking, camping, rock-crawling, playing the drums, and enjoying all that the Arizona desert has to offer.

Travis is survived by his parents, sister; Jenna Alvarado, sister-in-law; Jaime Alvarado, all of his uncles, aunts, cousins, and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Wes and Donna Semm, grandmother; Joline Bazinet, and uncle; Michael Bazinet.

Travis was loved by many and will be greatly missed, especially by his beloved dogs; Ka$h and June.

Travis’ Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. June 30, 2019 at Rec Area 1 – Hualapai Mountain Park. Travis loved Mexican food and potlucks, so please bring a dish to share. Also, please bring a copy of your favorite pictures with Travis as Jenna is collecting pictures for her memory box. In true Travis form, dress simply and casually for a day of celebration in the mountains.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you reach out to someone you love and spend time with them – life is short – let them know they are always loved and appreciated.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Travis Semm
Obituary: Donna Jean Semm
Russell Wesley "Wes" Semm
Updated Obituary: Kevin Clark Teter
Obituary | Harley Wayne Allred

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News