Suffock Avenue structure fire deemed suspicious
KINGMAN – A structure fire that broke out at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 24 in the 2300 block of E. Suffock Avenue has been deemed suspicious, reports the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.
The first crews to arrive on scene observed light-gray smoke coming from what looked to be a shed, which was next to a single-wide mobile home. Upon performing the initial attack, fire crews were surprised to find that the shed was a stairwell to a full basement. Crews requested a second alarm before extended extinguishment took place.
The fire was contained to the property of origin and no exposures were threatened. The incident is under investigation, but has been deemed suspicious because there were no utilities to the vacant structure.
NACFD was assisted by the Kingman Fire Department, Golden Valley Fire Department, Pinion Pine Fire Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and UniSource Gas.
Information provided by the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District
