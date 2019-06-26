OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 26
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman

Cecelia Finona, 59, has not been seen since the night of May 30 when family members spoke to her at her residence on the east side of Farmington, New Mexico. Family members think she’s dead and her body could be in the Kingman area. (Photo courtesy of Farmington Police Department)

Cecelia Finona, 59, has not been seen since the night of May 30 when family members spoke to her at her residence on the east side of Farmington, New Mexico. Family members think she’s dead and her body could be in the Kingman area. (Photo courtesy of Farmington Police Department)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 26, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Police officials in Farmington, New Mexico are searching for Cecelia Finona, 59, who is missing from Farmington, New Mexico.

Farmington Police Department is investigating her boyfriend, Jerry Jay, 57, as a person of interest. Jay was seen in Kingman on June 3, but he seemed to be alone. He was arrested on a warrant from Farmington in Nevada on June 5, confirmed FPD Public Information Officer Georgette Allen.

photo

The flyer from Farmington, New Mexico Police Department regarding the disappearance of Cecelia Barber Finona. (FPD)

“The case remains under investigation,” she said.

Finona’s daughter, JuJu Finona Faria, contacted The Kingman Daily Miner on Saturday, June 22.

“He was in Kingman for three days,” she wrote. “We have transactions that were made (t)here and we believe that my mother is in this local area.”

A male matching Jay's description was observed at a Kingman ATM around 9:51 a.m. on June 3, then observed entering a white, Ford F-150 pickup truck and leaving. The Kingman Police Department obtained surveillance video from a local business and a Farmington police officer reviewed it. The officers did not observe any other passengers in the vehicle, and no one else exited the truck.

Jay is accused of using Finona’s bank card and has been charged with a felony count of unlawful withdrawal from a financial institution, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

He was convicted of second-degree murder in 1999 along with two felony convictions of aggravated battery of a household member in 1998, according to court records.

On June 1, a blood trail was discovered outside Finona's residence on the bottom of the front porch deck. The trail led from the front porch to the gravel driveway, from which Finona's white, Ford 150 was missing. It was initially reported that her vehicle was at the residence.

Investigators found a single eyeglass lens covered in blood, and a left eyeglass temple was found at the bottom of the porch deck. A crime scene investigator stated someone attempted to cover and hide the blood trail with potting soil.

Police found Finona's ATM card was used four times. It was used May 31 in Window Rock, on June 1 in Las Vegas, and June 3 in Kingman.

Anyone with information about Finona can contact Det. Daven Badoni at 505-599-1005 or contact the Farmington police tip line at 505-599-1068.

Farmington, NM

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Body discovered in desert
Kingman police looking into armed robbery
Obituary: Beanna Nelson
Arizona Briefs: Tucson woman arrested in stabbing death of brother
Bank robbery suspect jailed

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
26
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
28
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News