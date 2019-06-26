World War I Monument rededication ceremony on Saturday

KINGMAN – Thanks to months of work and a countywide community effort spearheaded by the Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities, the time has come to rededicate the restored World War I Monument at Mohave County Superior Court.

The rededication ceremony will take place at noon Saturday, June 29 at the monument in front of the courthouse, 401 E. Spring St. However, those interested in attending can arrive at 11 a.m. for an “old-fashioned summer holiday” complete with patriotic music, World War I displays, hot dogs and hamburgers.

The monument was designed by E.M. Viquesney and was erected in May 1928. The machine gun “Potato Digger” was stolen from the monument in the 1990s, and now a bronze replica will take its place.

“Please come to see the successful results of the community-wide fundraising efforts and labor to restore the monument that recognized and honored those who served in World War I over 100 years ago,” wrote Bob Wallace, AZ MODD director, in a press release. “A bronze replica of the original machine gun that has been missing from the monument will be unveiled during the ceremony.”

Along with the machine gun replica, the monument underwent work to remove alkali and silica, and the surrounding landscape was improved.

“The monument was to recognize the service and dedication of those young kids that went to WWI,” Wallace told The Daily Miner in March. “They were 18, 19-years-old. This monument is for the memory of those folks that went into what they call the ‘War to end all wars’ and preserved the planet.”