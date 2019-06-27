$150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
KINGMAN – Check your Powerball tickets because you could be the winner of $150,000.
Hualapai Gas N Grub at 2201 Hualapai Mountain Road sold a $150,000 Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, June 26 drawing. The winner matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number.
Becky Bullen, owner of the establishment, said she didn’t even know that they sold a winning ticket.
“I’m all for that. It helps us out and it helps the community,” she said. “It makes everybody’s day.”
The store will receive a certificate stating that they have sold a $150,000 lottery ticket. Bullen has received other certificates for other amounts, but not one for $150,000.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were 1, 5, 16, 22, 54 with Powerball number 24, and the Power Play number was 3 during the drawing.
