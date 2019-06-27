2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a collision involving two motorcycles occurred at around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23 near milepost 41 on Stockton Hill Road after the operators of the bikes reportedly tried to pass a semi-truck but had to correct due to oncoming traffic.

Local resident Sandra Carson told The Daily Miner she drove past the scene of the incident twice on the way home from visiting her mother. The first time, she saw emergency vehicles, a semi parked on the side of the road and the helicopter which would eventually fly the injured to Las Vegas. She was “turned around” by law enforcement.

When she went back through about 45 minutes later at about 8 p.m., emergency vehicles were still on-scene and the area was being cleaned up.

“It looked like there were two smashed motorcycles on the bed of a wrecker, but I was driving by and didn’t get a good look,” she wrote.

While two motorcycles and their drivers were involved in the collision, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says there were three motorcycles attempting to pass the truck based off of information collected from the reporting party.

When the first rider tried to re-enter his designated lane, he collided with another motorcycle. Both riders received major road rash and lacerations, while the third driver was not involved in the collision.

The two operators involved in the incident were flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

Both riders were wearing helmets.